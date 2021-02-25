Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A road near Byron Bay will be closed to traffic today to allow crews to retrieve a truck that crashed earlier in the week.
A road near Byron Bay will be closed to traffic today to allow crews to retrieve a truck that crashed earlier in the week.
News

Six-hour road closure: Crane needed after truck crash

Liana Boss
25th Feb 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A road near Byron Bay will be closed today to allow crews to retrieve a truck which crashed earlier in the week.

Byron Shire Council said on its Facebook page St Helena Rd would be closed to traffic today (Thursday, February 25).

“The road will be blocked near 303 St Helena Rd to allow a crane to retrieve a truck from the embankment following an accident on Tuesday,” the council said.

“St Helena Rd will be open to local traffic only either side of the roadblock.

“The crane will be onsite from 9am for approximately six hours and traffic controls will be in place.”

byron roads byron shire council northern rivers traffic road closure
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Popular shop to be demolished, new plans for site

        Premium Content REVEALED: Popular shop to be demolished, new plans for site

        News Plans have been lodged to demolish the much-loved takeaway shop in South Lismore to make way for a new project.

        How every dollar of bushfire funding has been spent so far

        Premium Content How every dollar of bushfire funding has been spent so far

        News Bushfire-ravaged villages on the Northern Rivers are slowly recovering. This is...

        Police Association welcomes court's not guilty ruling

        Premium Content Police Association welcomes court's not guilty ruling

        News Union said “flawed prosecution” should bring watchdog into question

        ‘Desperate situation’ facing aged care workers

        Premium Content ‘Desperate situation’ facing aged care workers

        News Northern Rivers aged care supporters protest against low staffing ratios and a lack...