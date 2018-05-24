Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stan Munro, female impersonator and comedian from Kyogle.
Stan Munro, female impersonator and comedian from Kyogle. JESSICA MILLS
Whats On

Six-hour drag show this weekend

Javier Encalada
by
24th May 2018 6:00 AM

THE first ever Drag-A-Thon Cabaret will be held in Nimbin this weekend.

This six-hour show will be hosted by legends of drag Julie London, Monique St John, Deanna Blake and Dame Stan Munro.

Drag queens and drag kings from all over Australia will compete for the prize of Nimbin's inaugural Best Drag Queen or Drag King.

At the end, only the most sickening of them all will slay for the crown.

The show will include traditional drag queen performances, in a cabaret-style event, so expect a lip sync, a fashion show and hilarious stand up comedy.

Related Items

drag-a-thon nimbin nimbin bush theatre stan munro whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Large cross-border search ends with 22 charges for man

    Large cross-border search ends with 22 charges for man

    Crime POLICE have charged a 29-year-old St George man with 22 offences after a series of incidents which originated in New South Wales.

    • 24th May 2018 7:28 AM
    New development to include 14 shops, child care centre

    premium_icon New development to include 14 shops, child care centre

    Business Gold Coast entrepreneur reveals plans for "New York-style" project

    Bail conditions eased for alleged child groomer

    premium_icon Bail conditions eased for alleged child groomer

    Crime The man has been 'fully compliant' to strict bail, the court heard

    Meatworks reveals ambitious China expansion plan

    premium_icon Meatworks reveals ambitious China expansion plan

    Business The chief executive says demand for our beef is skyrocketing

    Local Partners