Six great things to do in Lismore this weekend

Javier Encalada
| 7th Apr 2017 1:11 PM
HIT: Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in "The Jungle Book," an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he's ever known.
HIT: Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in "The Jungle Book," an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he's ever known. Disney

THE city is in recovery mode, and part of that is to have a break and to recharge batteries while having a bit of fun.

A number of activities and fundraisers have been confirmed for this weekend in Lismore.

Some of them are:

1. We Love Lismore: Mary G's will be opening its doors this Saturday for a Lismore-dedicated event. $1 from every drink goes towards the local SES. Charity donations will also be taken on the night. At Mary G's, cnr of Woodlark and Keen Sts, Saturday from 9pm.

2. The Flooded Disco: Funmaker Silent Disco will be holding a public disco this Sunday at the Railway Station in South Lismore from 2pm to 4pm..  All profits raised will be donated to the Lismore Flood Appeal, free for flood victims. The event will consist on a van with three DJs playing from it. Atendees loan out wireless headphones from the van. On the headphones, there's a switch where dancers can choose between each music channel, and find their favourite groove. There will be three different selections of music across many genres from classics to pop , dance music and everything inbetween. 

3. Thai New Year celebrations: An important event on the Buddhist calendar, this festival marks the beginning of the traditional Thai New Year. Celebrating this weekend, Thai New Year's Day is the final day of Songkran celebrations. Organised by the Northern Rivers Thai Community Association. At 1 Laihaina Cres, Richmond Hill this Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

4. Free Kids Film: For the families of Lismore, thanks to Roadshow Theatrical and the Star Court Theatre, there will be a free screening of The Jungle Book (2016, PG). After a threat from the tiger Shere Khan forces him to flee the jungle, a man-cub named Mowgli embarks on a journey of self discovery with the help of panther, Bagheera, and free spirited bear, Baloo. Stars Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley and Scarlett Johansson. At the Star Court Theatre this Saturday from 1pm.

5. Discounted cinema for kids: BCC Cinemas Lismore re-opened on Thursday and today they announced thay have reduced their ticket price for all sessions of the following family films: The Lego Batman Movie, Beauty and the Beast, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Dance Academy: The Movie and The Boss Baby. The School Holiday Community Saver means $8 tckets for kids and $10 for adults.

6. Theatre: Lismore Theatre Company presents Hedda Gabler, Henrik Ibsen's classic stage masterpiece. The title role of Hedda is considered one of the greatest dramatic roles in theatre. Many famous actresses have played Hedda - including Glenda Jackson, Diana Rigg, Ingrid Bergman, Kate Blanchett and Judy Davis - and the part has been referred to as "the female Hamlet". Our production, directed by David Addenbrooke, features Sharon Brodie in the title role of Hedda. Supporting Sharon will be Graham Whittingham, Jenny Dowell, Kylie Fuad, Charles Derek, and Vilma Giacomini. For performance details and booking, visit lismoretheatrecompany.org.au.

BONUS: THE Magic Bus: The Magic bus will be a moving party taking people to and from a number of locations around town on Sunday.

Topics:  cinema fundraiser lismore whatson

