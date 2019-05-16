Menu
Six great reasons to sign up to The Northern Star

David Kirkpatrick
by
16th May 2019 12:00 PM
Dear reader,

Here are six great reasons to sign up for a digital subscription to The Northern Star.

1. First of all, it's only a $1 a week to sign up for the first 12 weeks. That's a bargain considering what's doing the rounds of news this week.

2. We've got a fantastic story about efforts to save the old wooden bridge at Tabulam, including quotes from local Harry Walker Mundine who says he was born under it.

Tabulam Bridge.
Tabulam Bridge. Susanna Freymark

 

3. Our digital subscribers have been able to follow court reporter Liana Turner's coverage of the inquest into the death of apprentice chef Tristan Naudi at Lismore Base Hospital in 2016. Harrowing accounts of his final few minutes have been recounted at the hearings which continue.

 

4. Byron Bay recently overtook Sydney as having the highest median average house price, but recent statistics show why tourist and potential buyers alike continue to flock to the seaside town.

Byron Bay -- still the place to be.
Byron Bay -- still the place to be.


5. Casino is going off at the moment. Its annual Primex and Beef Week events are drawing people to the town in record numbers.

Don't miss Casino's big event, Beef Week.
Don't miss Casino's big event, Beef Week. Liana Turner

 

6. If you sign up this week you will get the inside running on who is going to win the seats of Page and Richmond in Saturday's Federal election. Our own polls show Labor are the favourites. Sign up and follow our local coverage which will include three journalists on the ground as Northern Rivers votes this weekend.

So don't wait any longer -- take advantage of our $1 a week deal for 12 weeks deal and sign up for a digital subscription to The Northern Star.

Regards,

David Kirkpatrick,

Editor.

Lismore Northern Star

