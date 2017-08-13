Six glasses of wine and driving don't mix

A WOMAN drank six glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel of a car with her 12 year old daughter inside.

At 9.53pm on Saturday, August 12, a 54 year old female was witnessed driving south along Bangalow Road, Byron Bay swerving all over the road, crossing double unbroken separation lines and almost colliding with a traffic island.

A witness flashed her lights at the vehicle causing it to stop.

The witness approached the female and noticed that she appeared well affected by alcohol and called the police.

Police said the female driver had her 12 year old daughter in the vehicle and was vomiting on the side of the road.

The female was subjected to a breath test which produced a positive result.

She was arrested and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

The female driver was subjected to a breach analysis that returned a positive reading of 0.114 grammes of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

She admitted to consuming six glasses of wine before driving.

Her licence was suspended immediately and she will appear in the Byron Bay Local Court on the September 7.