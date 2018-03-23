Six generations snapped in the one photo

From left: Grandmother Kellie-Ann Beddoes, 42, baby Aries Edge-Ford born on December 30, 2017, great-great-great grandmother Eunice Robson, 98, great-grandmother Patricia Beddoes, 62 (back) mother Indi-Rose Robinson, 20 and great-great grandmother Roberta Bodley, 80.

RECENTLY, The Northern Star did a story on a five-generation family captured in one photo.

We did a call out for other families with five generations and understandably we had a couple of photos but weren't exactly inundated.

This, however, as far as we are aware is the first time we have received a photo of six generations of one family.

Kerrie Bodley, of Coraki, has submitted a photo of her sister's branch of the family and it goes like this:

Baby Aries Edge-Ford was born on December 30, 2017

His mother Indi-Rose Robinson, 20

His grandmother Kellie-Ann Beddoes, 42

His great-grandmother Patricia Beddoes, 62

His great-great grandmother Roberta Bodley, 80

His great-great-great grandmother Eunice Robson, 98

The incredible thing is that the family all still live in the Coraki area.

"Nan (Eunice) is in the retirement village (at Coraki),” Ms Bodley said.

"We took the photo (four) weeks ago just before Nan's birthday, which is February 21.

"The hardest part was getting everyone together to take the photo.”

Ms Bodley said there are also five generations in another of her sister's family.

"My grandmother had six children and mum had five,” Ms Bodley said.

She said they are very close, which can also provide its problems, but in this case has provided a lovely keepsake of the multi-generational family.

