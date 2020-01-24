Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Six fireys suffer serious injuries

by Stephanie Bedo
24th Jan 2020 10:07 AM

MULTIPLE fires are burning in Australia's southeast and rising temperatures are causing dangerous fire conditions across the country.Stephanie Bedo

Six Rural Fire Service volunteers were injured when a water tanker rolled while fighting a blaze in New South Wales overnight.

The six were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fireys were tackling the Clyde Mountain fire in Eurobodalla on the South Coast.

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro told the ABC their injuries may be spinal.

"You can see clearly it's tough conditions and our volunteers are going beyond the norm to try to protect community and lives," he said.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of the Princes Highway and Tomakin Road, Mogo, just after 11pm on Thursday.

The injured firefighters are being treated at Batemans Bay Hospital.

Several fires are burning at emergency warning levels across NSW and the ACT.

 

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks fires rural firefighters volunteer fire fighters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10,000 fish dead in the Richmond River

        premium_icon 10,000 fish dead in the Richmond River

        News RICHMOND Valley cleans up and DPI confirm lack of oxygen the cause.

        Jobs available now for new highway servo at Ballina

        premium_icon Jobs available now for new highway servo at Ballina

        News THE service station at the Pacific Highway will employ 40 people.

        Green light for duplication to end gridlock in Ballina

        premium_icon Green light for duplication to end gridlock in Ballina

        News COUNCILLORS acknowledged $25m project was too important to delay