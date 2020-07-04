Six-figure settlement ends racism furore

An apologetic Sam Newman has settled a fiery dispute with Nicky Winmar over comments made on his podcast about his protest against racism.

An apologetic Sam Newman has settled a fiery dispute with Nicky Winmar over comments made on his podcast about his protest against racism.

St Kilda great Nicky Winmar has settled his fiery dispute with Sam Newman, Don Scott and Mike Sheahan, which related to comments on their podcast about Winmar's famous protest against racism.

Following hours of mediation involving all parties, Winmar was given an apology, while an undisclosed amount of money will be donated to an Indigenous charity, according to the Herald Sun.

According to ESPN, the donation is in the six figures.

Winmar told reporters he and his team "still have to work on a few things".

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Watch every match of every round Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Nicky Winmar arrives to the meeting. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

"During our 23 June 2020 podcast, we talked about Nicky lifting his jumper and pointing to his skin at the end of the 1993 Collingwood and St Kilda match during which he had been racially abused," the apology from Newman, Scott and Sheahan read, via ESPN.

"We acknowledge what Nicky did was an act of Indigenous pride and defiance. It was also a powerful statement of solidarity for Indigenous Australians who are subjected to racism and vilification.

"Any suggestion otherwise was wrong. We have reflected deeply on the issues.

"We accept what was said during the podcast has damaged Nicky's reputation. We understand many people would regard what we said as racially discriminatory of Nicky and Indigenous Australians. For all these reasons, we sincerely apologise to Nicky Winmar and to Indigenous Australians generally."

Winmar and photographer Wayne Ludbey began legal proceedings after the podcast trio claimed Winmar's famous act of showing off his skin colour in defiance of racist fans at a Collingwood game was instead about "guts".

Indigenous journalist Stan Grant and former Federal Court judge Raymond Finkelstein were the mediators, with the talks held in Melbourne.

"I just wanna say I'm black and I'm proud and I want to thank the rest of Australia for supporting this," Winmar told reporters when arriving at the law firm.

'I was very disappointed (with the comments). It's been a very emotional last few weeks.

"I believe in what I said."

Newman and Scott arrived at the meeting together, wearing masks, while Sheahan arrived separately after recently quitting the podcast for a second time. They employed media lawyer Justin Quill.

Asked whether he hopes the situation is resolved, Newman replied: "Oh, what do you reckon?"

The famous photo of Winmar’s protest.

Sheahan apologised earlier this week.

"The thing that worried me most is I definitely did hurt some people who I regard as football friends. Indigenous people, indigenous players, who I have a healthy relationship with, they were hurt and angry. Adam Goodes rang me and was clearly hurt and a little angry about what I've said. Mick O'Loughlin and I spoke," he said.

"I don't like unnecessarily hurting people. I'm speaking for me here. I think I see myself through their eyes as attacking an Aboriginal monument in football. I genuinely feel they were hurt by what I said.

"This is the forum where we discussed the issue initially and this is the forum where I should say I'm sorry for the pain I've caused you guys."

Originally published as Six-figure settlement ends racism furore