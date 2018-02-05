Six new developments on the table for Richmond Valley

SIX development applications have been lodged with Richmond Valley Council.

From a childcare centre, to a pub, to a truckwash, there is plenty going in in the valley.

1. Livestock Processing Industry

A DA is in progress for part change of use from bulk storage to Livestock Processing Industry and Internal Building Alterations at 9 Dyraaba Street, Casino.

Estimated Cost of Work: $ 140,000

DA2018/0124

2. New childcare centre for Casino

Conversion of existing dwelling to childcare centre and alterations to existing childcare centre (Johnston Street) and associated works.

The works have been approved for $190,000 at 108 Johnston Street and 22 Short Street, Casino.

DA2016/0165.01

3. Alterations to Heritage Hotel

Address: 93- 95 Richmond Terrace, Coraki.

Modification application has been submitted for alterations to existing hotel, shops and garage (heritage item) including:

Reinstate retail shops

Garage demolition and new garage

Tree removal

Associated works

Submissions to this application closed on February 1.

DA2008/0425.01

4. Self-storage units

Construction of 111 Self-Storage Sheds at $725,000 including associated civil works, landscaping, fencing and business identification signage at 62 East Street, Casino.

DA2018/0129

5. New unit block for Evans Head

A $1.5 million new multi unit has been approved for construction in Evans Head (8 Seamist Lane).

Residential - New multi unit:

Stage 1: Multi Dwelling Housing (5 residential dwellings) and Demolition of Existing On-site Structures

Stage 2: Strata Subdivision to create five (5) strata lots

DA2018/0119

6. NRLX Truckwash Upgrade

Richmond Valley Council wish to make a $400,000 upgrade to the NRLX Truckwash Facility at Dargaville Drive Casino.

DA2018/0144