Six councils forge new allegiance

NEW ALLIANCE: Six of the four mayors of councils in the new Northern Rivers Joint Organisation which comprises Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed. L-R Ballina mayor David Wright, Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland, Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow and Lismore mayor Isaac Smith. Susanna Freymark

SIX Northern Rivers councils have come together to create a formalised alliance designed to develop strategic influence and help achieve economies of scale.

The new Northern Rivers Joint Organisation will allow member councils comprising Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, and Tweed, to plan and prioritise important regional projects across traditional council boundaries.

The NSW Government has provided $300,000 in seed funding to help establish the new regional body in the Northern Rivers region.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the establishment of the NRJO would strengthen collaboration between local councils and the State Government on regional initiatives.

"The NSW Government introduced an Australian first for regional communities when Parliament passed legislation late last year to establish a network of Joint Organisations across regional NSW,” he said.

He said this would mean better collaboration across government, which means better planning, economic and service outcomes for local communities.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mullholland said the Northern Rivers Organisation of Councils recently work-shopped its regional priorities.

"The Joint Organisation will give us a strong voice at the table with State Government,” she said.

"It will see a higher degree of coordination by Premier and Cabinet on issues of regional significance that require that government collaboration.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation was one of 11 joint organisations comprising more than 70 councils in regional NSW.

"It's extremely pleasing that more than 90 per cent of eligible councils in NSW have formally resolved to form a Joint Organisation,” Mr Barilaro said.

"The formal proclamation of 11 Joint Organisations is a landmark day for regional NSW including the Northern Rivers region and will change the way local councils and the State Government work together to deliver important projects.”

Local Government NSW president Linda Scott said more than 70 councils had teamed up with regional neighbours.

She said LGNSW welcomed the $300,000 in seed funding granted by the NSW Government to establish each new regional Joint Organisation.

"LGNSW is committed to working with the NSW Government on behalf of all NSW councils to ensure Joint Organisations succeed,” she said.