Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo of methamphetamine.
File photo of methamphetamine.
News

Six charged with alleged drug supply in large scale police operation

Holly Cormack
2nd May 2020 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS of yesterday, Richmond Police have arrested a number of people in relation to Strike Force Braum Beck, which is aimed at sourcing the illicit drug supply within the Richmond District.

According to Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce, officers have been conducting strike force Braum Beck for several months now and have arrested a total of six people - two women and four men - between March and May 1.

A 21-year-old female, a 44-year-old male, 45-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, a 30-year-old female, and a 53-year-old male who reside within the Richmond Police District were all charged with allegedly supplying prohibited drugs - namely methamphetamine.

They have all received conditional bail to appear before Lismore Local Court at a future date, due to the COVID-19 virus.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Television star dies

    Television star dies
    • 2nd May 2020 10:41 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tip is open, but one resident frustrated by dumping costs

        premium_icon Tip is open, but one resident frustrated by dumping costs

        News LISMORE residents can’t access tip vouchers, but can make an appointment to visit the tip during COVID-19 crisis.

        Animal refuge hit hard by COVID-19

        premium_icon Animal refuge hit hard by COVID-19

        Pets & Animals They survived drought, fire, humans, but virus threatens animals

        Will wildlife suffer as we revert to single-use plastic?

        premium_icon Will wildlife suffer as we revert to single-use plastic?

        News ENVIRONMENT groups are bracing for the impact of more single-use plastic in local...

        Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        premium_icon Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        News “WE HAVE one of the largest per capita of artists living in the Northern...