Six charged with alleged drug supply in large scale police operation

AS of yesterday, Richmond Police have arrested a number of people in relation to Strike Force Braum Beck, which is aimed at sourcing the illicit drug supply within the Richmond District.

According to Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce, officers have been conducting strike force Braum Beck for several months now and have arrested a total of six people - two women and four men - between March and May 1.

A 21-year-old female, a 44-year-old male, 45-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, a 30-year-old female, and a 53-year-old male who reside within the Richmond Police District were all charged with allegedly supplying prohibited drugs - namely methamphetamine.

They have all received conditional bail to appear before Lismore Local Court at a future date, due to the COVID-19 virus.