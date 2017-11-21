Traffic flowing after six car crash on highway

It's believed up to six cars were involved in a crash on the Bruxner Highway and Cowlong Road intersection.

Tueday 5.38pm: VEHICLES involved in a six car crash this afternoon have been removed from the scene and traffic flow is returning to normal.

Tuesday 4.41pm: RURAL Fire Services operations manager Daniel Ainsworth said the members of Alphadale Brigade were now finishing up at the scene of the six car accident.

"The six car MVA happened just near the Alphadale Fire Station," he said.

"There were also police and ambulance on scene with one person taken to hospital."

Mr Ainsworth said tow-trucks were now at the scene near the corner of Cowlong Rd and the Bruxner Highway.

Traffic remains heavy on the Bruxner Hwy between Goonellebah and Lindendale while the mop-up continues.

Tuesday 4.13pm: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a six-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Lindendale.

The crash happened just before 4pm at the intersection with Cowlong Rd.

According to Rural Fire Service operations manager Daniel Ainsworth, their Alphadale brigade is at the scene, along with police and two ambulance units.

The people involved in the crash appear to be suffering minor injuries.

It is understood paramedics are treating two patients.

The crash is causing traffic chaos on the highway, with westbound traffic already backed up past Goonellabah.