Sisters turn 90, surrounded by family and friends

IVY Reid celebrated her 90th birthday with her twin Marj, surrounded by family and friends who had travelled to Woodenbong from all over Australia.

The Woodenbong Golf Club was beautifully decorated for the occasion, which was attended by local guests as well as those who travelled from Mackay, Tasmania, Evans Head, Tweed Heads, Lismore, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast .

Ivy's twin sister, Marj Pethers was at her side, having always enjoyed a very close relationship. Marj had previously celebrated her birthday with her immediate family but was very much a part of Ivy's festivities.

The MC was Karen Smith, grand-daughter, and she proved to be a very polished hostess, informing the large crowd present that Emma Lynn had created the majestic birthday cake, which held pride of place.

Caterer, Kathy Goldthorpe, ably assisted by husband Steve ensured a bounty of goodies for every palate. The bar staff supplied efficient service to satisfy the demand.

A slide show of Ivy's life provided great entertainment for young and old.

Ivy and Ray Reid have five children, 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Marj and the late George Pethers have 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

-Joyce Marsh