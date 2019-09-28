Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marlene and Roy Littlehales, and Raelene and Burt Harry are travelling Australia together.
Marlene and Roy Littlehales, and Raelene and Burt Harry are travelling Australia together. Carlie Walker
Travel

Sisters travelling together across Australia in RV campers

Carlie Walker
by
28th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO sisters and their husbands are travelling across Australia, side-by-side.

Marlene and Roy Littlehales, and Raelene and Burt Harry, all in comfortable, self-contained campers, were parked up next to each other at Maryborough Airport's RV Park this week, relaxing in the shade.

They hail from Ballarat and decided to hit the road to see the country's drought-stricken regions, from Lightning Ridge up to Roma then onto Toowoomba.

The group had never been to Maryborough before, but were enjoying their stay.

They visited the markets on Thursday before looking around at the historical buildings.

"We're enjoying that aspect," Roy said.

"It's very impressive."

The couples have travelled to Hervey Bay to whale-watch and visited Fraser Island before coming to Maryborough.

More Stories

australia fraser coast maryborough rv camping rv friendly
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fabulous surprises in store for Tropical Fruits festival

    premium_icon Fabulous surprises in store for Tropical Fruits festival

    Whats On TICKETS are now on sale for the traditional New Year's festival, and there are a few exciting changes being planned.

    Holiday plans not impacted by erosion at popular beach accom

    premium_icon Holiday plans not impacted by erosion at popular beach accom

    Environment A BUSY beach in Byron Bay was severely eroded earlier this year

    Aspiring young filmmakers get top-shelf training

    premium_icon Aspiring young filmmakers get top-shelf training

    Council News Richmond Valley youths could become the next Baz Luhrmann

    Restored film of INXS' Wembley concert to premiere here

    premium_icon Restored film of INXS' Wembley concert to premiere here

    Whats On The film features the 1991 performance at Wembley Stadium