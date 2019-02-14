Sisters shock when UK pop star turns up at their party

Former Modanville sisters Carly, Sophie and Georgia Cheffins invited UK singer Lily Allen to their party in Melbourne, and she actually turned up.

WHEN a group of former Northern Rivers sisters invited UK songstress Lily Allen to their party, they were just joking around.

But they've labelled the star an "absolute legend" after she accepted the offer.

Carly Cheffins said she and her sisters Sophie and Georgia, who are from Modanville near Lismore but now live in Melbourne, had been to Allen's show last Wednesday.

She said Sophie was such a big fan, she also attended Allen's show that Sunday.

"We went to her gig on Wednesday night in Melbourne and it was phenomenal," Ms Chheffins said.

"She's an amazing performer.

"We were all in awe of her."

The following night, she messaged Allen through her Instagram page, saying they'd love to be "best friends" with the star and share a drink with her.

"We just thought we'd be ridiculous and sent her some Instagram video messages," she said.

"We said we absolutely adore you, we think you're a queen.

Ms Cheffins said the messages were "obviously totally in jest".

But Allen replied on Sunday morning, saying: "of course we can".

The shocked sisters replied, inviting Allen to a party Georgia was throwing that night.

"We sent her another video saying this is nuts, but if you want to come to our sister's house party tonight you're more than welcome," she said.

Allen asked for the address, which they supplied.

But they still didn't really expect Allen to turn up, Ms Cheffins said.

"We really didn't think that it could actually possibly happen," she said.

She said Sophie returned from Allen's Sunday show, again in awe of the singer.

Half an hour later, Allen turned up along with her hairdresser and photographer.

"It was just a dream," she said.

Ms Cheffins was dressed as Shania Twain for the costume party, and said they sang Man! I Feel Like a Woman with Allen.

"She's a really lovely person," she said.

"We had a little dance.

"She's really calm and humble."