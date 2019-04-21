Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a man who died outside Woolworths in Darwin was left for four hours in view of shoppers.
The body of a man who died outside Woolworths in Darwin was left for four hours in view of shoppers.
Crime

Man dies outside Woolworths while crowd walks past

by Matt Young
21st Apr 2019 2:17 PM

The sister of a man who died outside a Woolworths store and whose body was left in view of shoppers for hours has described her shock at the treatment of her dead brother's body.

The man died outside Darwin City Woolworths on Friday just a week after collapsing inside the very same shopping centre.

The man's sister says she was left "disturbed" and "confused" after the man's body was left laying under a sheet for four hours while the store was left open and shoppers continued to enter and exit the store.

Appearing on ABC Radio Darwin, the sister, Marie Munkara, claimed the outcome may have been different if the man had been white. She said the lack of empathy from staff was disappointing.

"He was feeling dizzy and he just wanted to be in the aircon where it was a bit cooler … he was just turfed outside," Ms Munkara said.

"Not one of them approached him to see if he was in need of an assistance, not one of them thought to ring an ambulance at the time."

"Dare I say had that of been a white body lying there I think there would have been different procedures that would have taken place," she said.

"It's awful, but it's just this sense of 'oh well, it's happened again'.

"I could reel off members of my family who have been treated worse than that after death, left laying for three days in a park."

When contacted for comment, Woolworths told news.com.au: "These events were tragic and we wish to express our condolences to the man's family and loved ones."

More Stories

editors picks fatality woolworths

Top Stories

    Lismore artist sings Oscar-winning hit with Lukas Nelson

    premium_icon Lismore artist sings Oscar-winning hit with Lukas Nelson

    Music HIT single Shallow was co-produced by Nelson with Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson and other artists.

    Bluesfest Day 3: Kasey Chambers' night of glory

    premium_icon Bluesfest Day 3: Kasey Chambers' night of glory

    Music She was inducted into the Bluesfest Hall of Fame at yesterday's show

    PHOTOS: Day 3 of Bluesfest

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Day 3 of Bluesfest

    News Kasey Chambers performs a music set

    Man caught towing a stolen caravan

    premium_icon Man caught towing a stolen caravan

    News A Nimbin man was arrested and will appear at Lismore Local Court