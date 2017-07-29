Sister city helps flood appeal

GENEROUS SPIRITS: Students on exchange from Yamato Takada in Japan met mayor Isaac Smith, deputy mayor (far right) Cr Gianpiero Battista and council's exchange program organiser Michella Wade and presented funds raised by their city council for to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

THE more recent delegation from Lismore's sister in Japan has seen the visitors make a generous donation to the flood appeal.

On Friday, Lismore's mayor Isaac Smith and deputy mayor Cr Gianpiero Battista met with exchange students from Yamato Takada in Japan's Nara province.

There Cr Smith was presented with a 190,000 yen (A$2100) donation towards the city's flood appeal.

GENEROUS SPIRITS: Akira Fukuoka, a teacher from Takada West Junior High School in Japan, presented mayor Isaac Smith with funds raised by their city council for to the Lismore Flood Appeal. Supplied

"The generous folk at Yamato Takada City Council also raised some floods funds for us and donated 190,000 yen to the Flood Appeal,” he said.

"The Japanese spirit is so kind and generous (and) we hope they love life in Lismore.”

The students are from Takada West Junior High School, Takada Commercial High School, Unebi Senior High School, Kashihara High School and Nara Prefectual Nara High School.

Lismore and was the first sister city relationship forged between Australia and Japan in 1963.

It was formed by the connection of Father Paul Glynn working in Yamato Takada who engaged with hometown businesses to fund a kindergarten in Yamato Takada.

It was with great encouragement and enthusiasm that local businesses, schools and Council got on board to raise funds (£43,000) to help build this school.

The kindergarten was officially opened in 1964.

During the time of building, Mayors of both cities formed a great bond and started working towards forming a Sister City Relationship.

There have been many official and unofficial visits since then, including a formal delegation to Lismore in 2013 to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

In 1985, Lismore and Yamato Takada commenced an annual Sister City Student Exchange Program.