Sister act when it comes to music festivals

MULLUMBIMBY and Bellingen are sister towns when it comes to music festivals.

Thanks to festival director Glenn Wight and his trusty team, the success that is the Mullumbimby Music Festival, will be transplanted south for the winter.

Like Mullumbimby's festival in November, the Bello Winter Music Festival, transforms the town's halls, cafes, pubs, clubs and streets into music venues from

Many of the same faces from Mullum also appear at the winter sister event and Bellingen's easy driving destination means a lot of the same people will travel for the music.

Some of the familiar names include Ben Wilson, Dustyesky, Juzzie Smith, LadySlug, Walrus and the Carpenter, Sali Bracewell, The Barkers Vale Brothers and Emily Lubitz, the singer-songwiter from headliner Tinpan Orange, who calls the Northern Rivers home now.

Many of the other acts are Bello based, or from the North Coast at least, but other key acts have been brought in from overseas.

Headlining the Memorial Hall on Saturday night will be Salmonella Dub from New Zealand. The band is in its 25th year of mashing up "Pacifica fusion, beat heavy dub, raggae, funk, hippity hop, drum and bass".

Folky Joe Pug from the United States is also among the headliners. His unorthodox start in music saw him drop out of college and become a carpenter before he began putting out CDs which he got fans to pass along to their friends.

For the first time this year, the Bello Winter Music Festival will incorporate a free concert on Saturday and a street parade on Sunday, both events are free as is the latter event when its held in Mullum later this year.

Tickets are still available to this event which opens with a gala concert tonight and continues in earnest at various venues around town from Friday through until Sunday.

Seach Bello Winter Music festival for more details.