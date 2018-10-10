Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margaret the turtle was released back into wild at Fitzroy Island.
Margaret the turtle was released back into wild at Fitzroy Island.
Environment

Knight joins cunning plan to release turtle

by Daniel Bateman
10th Oct 2018 6:17 AM

A BRITISH knight was on hand yesterday to help volunteers release a sea turtle back on to the Great Barrier Reef, filming the experience for a global audience.

Sir Tony Robinson, of Blackadder fame, assisted ­yesterday with the release of Margaret, an 80-year-old green sea turtle. The 1.1m-long creature had been a patient at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, after being found sick and floating near Fitzroy Island three years ago. She was fitted with a tracker and sped off into the shallows.

 

Sir Tony, who is in the Far North filming British show The World by Rail, captured the moment Margaret was released back into the wild.

The TV host, whose crew also filmed the reef restoration effort at the island, was understood to be a surprise visitor to the turtle release. His documentary is expected to be broadcast next year.

Related Items

Show More
fitzroy island sir tony robinson turtle release

Top Stories

    Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    premium_icon Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    Business SOME workers are owed three weeks' wages in a situation that has been described as a "disgrace".

    Worker suspended after complaint about manager: Union

    Worker suspended after complaint about manager: Union

    News Union says hospital worker had lodged bullying complaint

    • 10th Oct 2018 6:56 AM
    It's the 128th anniversary of the first Casino Show

    premium_icon It's the 128th anniversary of the first Casino Show

    Whats On "It's like a shop window for the district"

    Storms, more than 90mm of rain forecast

    Storms, more than 90mm of rain forecast

    Weather More rain is on the radar for the Northern Rivers

    Local Partners