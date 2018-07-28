Sio ready to roll for the Rams in NRRRL

The return of Sio Alefosio will give the Marist Brothers pack a harder edge for their important clash with the Tweed Coast Raiders.

The return of Sio Alefosio will give the Marist Brothers pack a harder edge for their important clash with the Tweed Coast Raiders. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

MARIST Brothers second-rower Sio Alefosio has put a horror run of injuries behind him as he aims to help the Rams into the semi-finals of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

He came to the club in 2016 and was a dominant presence despite still recovering from shoulder and pectoral injuries.

A season-ending knee injury limited him to three games in 2017 and it will be just his sixth game this year when they take on Tweed Coast at Cabarita tomorrow.

Alefosio credits coach and exercise physiologist Michael Woods for getting him through the rehabilitation and hopes he can spur on Brothers against the competition leaders.

"I couldn't wait to get back and I did everything I could to make sure my knee was right,” he said. "I'd just started a new job when I did my ACL last year and I delayed the surgery until December so it was a long process.

"It was always going to be tough and I might not have been able to do it without Michael there helping me.”

Alefosio, 32, came into the NRRRL as a centre at Murwillumbah and played in the 2013 grand final with the Mustangs.

His return is timely with the Rams now boasting some extra size in the forwards to go along with workhorse hooker Paul O'Neill, lock Kyle Kennedy and front-rower Jake Hoban.

Tweed Coast have a big forward pack but Alefosio has no plans of laying down and letting them roll over the top of him and his teammates.

"They're all about intimidation and they don't like it when you stand up to them and give it back,” Alefosio said.

"All it takes is one person to put a shot on and I'm confident our boys can give it to them.

"They try to to get in your head and make you react but we have a good enough game plan to beat them.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In other games tomorrow:

Mullumbimby plays Casino at Mullumbimby

Kyogle hosts Murwillumbah at New Park, Kyogle.

Lower Clarence plays Ballina at Yamba.

In games today:

Northern United hosts Evans Head at Crozier Field.

Byron Bay takes on Cudgen at Kingscliff at 4.30pm.

NRRRL LADDER

Tweed Coast 27

Cudgen 23

Mullumbimby 23

Ballina 22

Murwillumbah 20

Marist Brothers 19

Casino 16

Kyogle 8

Evans Head 8

Byron Bay 6

Lower Clarence 6

Northern United 0