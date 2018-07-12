Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man rescued after being trapped in sand
News

Sinkhole survivor now in police custody

Inge Hansen
by
13th Jul 2018 11:28 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who was trapped in sand at a Urangan Beach for more than four hours on Thursday is under police guard.

Kym Baxter-Sayers, 29, was trapped in sand from about 10am.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.30am after witnesses heard a man repeatedly screaming for help.

 

 

Photos
View Gallery

A team of more than 30 emergency service personnel and council employees worked to free the man.

While he didn't suffer any serious injuries, he was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for precautionary reasons.

An arrest warrant was issued after he allegedly breached his parole conditions.

Baxter-Sayers was reportedly chasing a lizard through a sand dune near Guard St when the ground collapsed from underneath him.

He was buried in sand up to his neck.

About 2.45pm, the Hervey Bay man was freed from the 2m deep hole and carried away on a stretcher by paramedics.

The hole has been filled by council workers.

editors picks fcpolice kym baxter-sayers man trapped sinkhole
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SHARK WATCH: The extensive measures in place at surf comp

    premium_icon SHARK WATCH: The extensive measures in place at surf comp

    Environment AS GROMS take to the water for the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surf competition, a team are hard at work behind-the-scenes to ensure they are safe from sharks.

    • 13th Jul 2018 11:59 AM
    Coffee with a view: New venture sets up beachside

    premium_icon Coffee with a view: New venture sets up beachside

    Business The first mobile coffee and food vendor in the LGA a huge success

    After 20 years organiser decides to hit the road

    After 20 years organiser decides to hit the road

    News He first came up with the idea for an outdoor leisure show in 1996

    Diabetes expert won't rule out miracle plant theory

    premium_icon Diabetes expert won't rule out miracle plant theory

    Health "If that's what they believe I'm not going to say, 'no that's wrong'

    • 13th Jul 2018 1:15 PM

    Local Partners