Trump explodes at ‘treason’ of Ukraine whistleblower

Donald Trump has raged against the Democrats and whistleblower at the centre of an impeachment inquiry against him.

Taking to Twitter, the US President warned of "big consequences" against the whistleblower who lodged a corruption complaint against his phone call with the Ukrainian President in July.

Mr Trump said he "deserves to meet with" the whistleblower, who he accused of "representing a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way".

He also attacked US House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, saying his "lies" are "perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great chamber".

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

....In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

These Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are doing great harm to our Country. They are lying & cheating like never before in our Country’s history in order to destabilize the United States of America & it’s upcoming 2020 Election. They & the Fake News Media are Dangerous & Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

60 Minutes in America has reportedly obtained a letter indicating that the whistleblower is now under federal protection "because he or she fears for their safety".

Over the weekend, Mr Trump recorded a 38-second address slamming his political rivals amid the worsening Ukraine scandal.

In the video, he described multiple moves against him by Democrats as "the greatest scam in the history of American politics".

"The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your healthcare, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges - they want to take away everything," Mr Trump said.

"We can never let this happen."

They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

The President is facing one of the biggest scandals of his political career.

On July 25, Mr Trump had a 30-minute phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In August, a whistleblower from within the US intelligence community complained that Mr Trump's behaviour during the phone call was highly unethical.

On September 19, it was revealed that the complaint alleged Mr Trump attempted to coerce the Ukrainian government into investigating alleged corrupt acts involving former vice president Joe Biden and his son Robert Hunter Biden.

Specifically, he wanted Ukraine to probe Joe Biden's role in the dismissal of the country's prosecutor-general, Viktor Shokin, who was axed in 2016.

Allegedly in exchange, he would grant Ukraine a previously withheld $US400 million in military aid.

Mr Trump dismissed the reports, urging the media to "look into" Mr Biden's background with Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later opened a formal impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump, who said it was "Witch Hunt garbage".

The Democrats are now gathering evidence to prove Mr Trump was guilty of an impeachable offence.