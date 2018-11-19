Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOTORBIKE CRASH: NSW and Queensland ambulance crews are on their way to attend a motorcycle crash on Summerland Way.
MOTORBIKE CRASH: NSW and Queensland ambulance crews are on their way to attend a motorcycle crash on Summerland Way. Trevor Veale
News

A motorbike has crashed on Mt Lindesay Rd

Alison Paterson
by
19th Nov 2018 1:28 PM

UPDATE 1.55pm: NSW Ambulance said the driver of a motorbike is conscious and on his feet.

A  spokesman said the man is being assessed.

"He has no obvious injuries and is walking," he said.

"But he is complaining of hip pain and is in a stable condition.".

 

UPDATE 1:48PM Police are now on scene at the motorcycle crash on Mt Lindesay Rd near Dairy Flat in the region's north.

It is understood the crash was initially thought to have happened on Summerland Way.

Other emergency services are also on route.

 

UPDATE 1:32pm: NSW Ambulance said the motorcyclist involved in a crash on Summerland Way is a 33-year-old man who is conscious and breathing.

It is understood other emergency services are still en route.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to a single motorbike crash on the Northern Rivers at 1:10pm on Monday.

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesman paramedics were alerted to the incident on Summerland Way around 1km south of Dairy Flat.

"We understand the single motorbike crash involves a man in his 30s," the spokesman said.

"We have also been alerted by Queensland Ambulance of the incident."

More to come.

motorbike crash northern rivers crash nsw ambulance
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police block 'unsafe' music festival

    Police block 'unsafe' music festival

    Music POLICE have withdrawn support for an upcoming music festival, citing "extreme" risks - but organisers say the move will bankrupt the popular event.

    Village about to expand by up to 40 lots

    premium_icon Village about to expand by up to 40 lots

    Council News After years of discussion, a village expansion will go ahead

    YOUR SPORT: 160 swimmers test out Alstonville's new pool

    premium_icon YOUR SPORT: 160 swimmers test out Alstonville's new pool

    Swimming Competitors came from the Gold Coast to Coffs Harbour to compete

    40 years reading the community's needs

    premium_icon 40 years reading the community's needs

    News 40 years reading the community's needs

    • 19th Nov 2018 12:12 PM

    Local Partners