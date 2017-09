CAR CRASH: An ambulance attended a single vehicle car accident on the Bruxner Hwy near Alstonville on Tuesday around 12.26pm.

A SINGLE vehicle accident occurred on the Bruxner Hwy near Ballina Rd, Alstonville just after 12.20pm today.

NSW Ambulance said a female patient in her mid-50s was conscious and breathing when emergency services arrived on scene.

"She was conscious and breathing, it possibly the result of a medical episode," the spokesman said.

"There was also Fire & Rescue and police on scene."

The spokesman said the woman was then transported to hospital.