Singing to dying people: Choir’s ‘kind, gentle’ mission

A stock photo of a Hospice Nurse visiting an Elderly male patient who is receiving hospice/palliative care.

A GROUP of local singers is acknowledging that death is very much a part of life.

The Ballina choral group is forming to soothe and reassure palliative care patients in their final days.

Organiser Jane Eliot is calling for community members who can carry a tune to join the Compassionate Communities Northern NSW Threshold Choir.

The goal of the Threshold Choir is to bring ease and comfort to those at the thresholds of living and dying.

"A calm and focused presence at the bedside, with gentle voices, simple songs, and sincere kindness, can be soothing and reassuring to a dying person, their family, and caregivers alike," Ms Eliot said.

There are no auditions, but singers will be expected to hold their own part while others sing a harmony, to be able to sing softly and blend their voice with others.

Choir members will be compassionate people, able to communicate kindness with their voices, and be willing to use self-monitoring and accept peer feedback as they work together to bring the sweetest, most blended, and graceful sound to people.

Their first meeting will be held at St Mary's Cathedral, Ballina from 7pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 4.

Contact Ms Eliot on 0438 814 552 to register your interest and for more information.