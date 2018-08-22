Preschoolers sing for rain to come

(L-R) Bentley Community Preschool teachers, Belinda Smith, Lee Anne Gibson, Jemima Latta and Paola Maher and the children sing the rain song the children made up each day.

(L-R) Bentley Community Preschool teachers, Belinda Smith, Lee Anne Gibson, Jemima Latta and Paola Maher and the children sing the rain song the children made up each day. Francis Witsenhuysen

MOVE out of the way rain dancers, there's a new way to make it rain.

In hopes that the heavens will open, Bentley pre-schoolers have made up their own rain song and have been singing it daily.

Bentley Community director and teacher Belinda Smith said prompting the children to make up the rain song was part of teaching them about sustainability and being water concious.

"Most of the children live on rural properties around here and our preschool relies on tank water," Ms Smith said.

"We talk a lot about how precious the rain in and water is... the song is an extension of that."

Ms Smith said the children brain stormed the lyrics for the rain song about five weeks ago.

"The lyrics to the rain song are: Rain, rain rain come today, we need the rain to help our farms," she said.

"We sat in group time and talked about what happens when it doesn't rain and I collected all their thoughts.

"Then they all worked together and came up with a very simple little song. It's repetitive and easy to remember because some of our kids are aged two and a half up to five.

"They love singing their rain song."

As well as their efforts to make it rain, the preschool have joined forces with 24 other preschools to raise money for Rural Aid to Help a Farming Family this week.

"We wanted to do something to help families affected by the drought," Ms Smith said.

"I contacted Rural Aid and Northern Rivers Preschool Alliance to see which preschools would like to be involved and far we have 24 on-board from Grafton out to Woodenbong, Casino to Bentley, Ballina and up to Tweed Heads.

"We aim to raise between $2000 to $5000.

"It's very important cause to us as a rural community."

To donate drop into your local preschool or head to www.ruralaid.org.au