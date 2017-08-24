Singer scores date with Aida at the Beach

Camels have been cast in starring roles in Opera Australia's upcoming production of Aida.

DUNOON resident Rhys Daniell is one of the 55 Northern Rivers, Gold Coast and Brisbane residents making up the Community Chorus at the upcoming Opera Australia production of Aida.

Besides the 55-strong chorus, the production will feature eight professional singers from Opera Australia, in an opera event set to feature two camels and fireworks.

Born in New Zealand and a Lismore LGA resident for more than 15 years, Mr Daniell is happy to be part of this particular production.

REHEARSING: Lismore resident Rhys Daniell is part of the Community Chorus at the Opera Australia production of Aida.

"It just so happens that Aida was the first professional opera that I was part of back in New Zealand many years ago," he said.

"It's become kind of my theme tune because, after leaving New Zealand, I came to Australia and sang in the Opera House when we did some performances of Aida.

"By the time this season finishes I would have done more than 60 performances of Aida."

Aida is an opera in four acts by Giuseppe Verdi to an Italian libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni.

In ancient Egypt's capital city, Memphis, an Ethiopian princess (Aida) is held prisoner as she has lied about her identity.

Aida is held a slave by Amneris, the Egyptian Pharaoh's daughter.

An Egyptian General, Radames, is secretly in love with Aida, and she loves him too.

Set in Egypt, it follows a scenario often attributed to the French Egyptologist Auguste Mariette, but Verdi biographer Mary Jane Phillips-Matz argues that the source is actually Temistocle Solera.

At a local level, Mr Daniell will play the part of Jesus at Amatori's production of St Matthew's Passion at the Mullumbimby Civic centre on September 3.