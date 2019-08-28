Simply the best in NRRRL

HALF A CHANCE: Casino halfback Roy Bell on the run in NRRRL. He will be a key player for the Cougars in the preliminary final.

Roy Bell, Casino

He turned back the clock when he helped pull off one of the tries of the season in an 18-14 win over Tweed Coast in the minor semi-final at the weekend.

Bell chipped ahead to himself and regathered the ball to spin out of a tackle and kicked again for his winger Lachlan West to plant the ball down at speed in the corner.

He also put in a perfectly weighted kick for West to score a try early in the game.

Kade Hill, Murwillumbah

A standout performance which included a length-of-the-field try in a 30-20 loss against Ballina in the major semi-final.

The young halfback has speed to burn and can trouble teams with his short kicking game.

Hill has only played five games in the top grade and could do some serious damage in the rest of the finals.

Nick Morrissey, Casino

It all starts up front for Casino and they risk getting blown off the park again if the forwards can't match it with the bigger Murwillumbah pack.

Morrissey plays long minutes and has used brute strength to force his way over the tryline this season.

Remi Vignau, Murwillumbah

The best forward on the ground for the Mustangs in the major semi-final and he has enjoyed another fine season in the front row.

One of the more imposing figures on the field and left a trail of destruction the last time they played Casino in a 40-6 thumping in the qualifying semi-final.

Hayden Pratt, Casino

Whether it's at hooker or lock, Pratt is always among Casino's best players and he is deceptively strong.

The Cougars defence improved out of sight against Tweed Coast and they will need a similar effort with Pratt setting its line speed and bringing bigger men down again.

Joe Besgrove, Murwillumbah

Among the best hookers in NRRRL and one of its most fiercest competitors.

The Mustangs play direct and are a lot more potent out wide when he is calling the shots from dummy half.

It is no coincidence that they pushed minor premiers Ballina and blew teams off the park when he returned from injury earlier this month.