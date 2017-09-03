27°
Simple steps you can take to reduce child drownings

Royal Lifesaving has released tips to help you keep your pool safe this Summer
Samantha Poate
by

ROYAL Life Saving Society Australia is urging everyone to check their home pools as inadequate fencing still remains to be one of the leading causes in the number of children drowning each year.

Last summer saw a tragic number of lives lost to drowning, with rates more than four times the ten year average between Christmas and New Year.

Sadly, children accounted for a significant portion of these preventable tragedies.

Royal Life Saving has developed a home pool safety checklist. This checklist allows pool owners to conduct a self-assessment of the home pool and its surrounds to ensure it is safe for everyone to enjoy and minimises the risk of young children drowning.

The checklist features 8 sections:

  • The swimming pool gate
  • Swimming pool fence
  • Around the swimming pool fence
  • Supervision
  • Pump, grates and suction
  • Emergency preparation
  • Chemicals
  • Electricity

Royal Life Saving Society - Australia CEO, Justin Scarr said often pool owners don't realise their pool fence or gate is faulty and poses a threat to their children's safety.

"Pool fences, pool gates and latches should be regularly checked and maintained as parts can break or become defective over time," said Mr Scarr.

Swimming pools are part of the Australian lifestyle, with more than 940,000 backyard swimming pools in households across Australia.

"We encourage a love of the water, especially swimming pools but urge for safety to be a priority," said Mr Scarr.

"Active supervision is key to preventing child drowning. However, children can be quick, and it's difficult to maintain supervision 100% of the time.

"That's why it's crucial for parents and carers to follow the four Keep Watch key actions; Supervise, Restrict Access, Water Awareness and Resuscitate."

For more information and to download the home pool safety checklist visit: www.royallifesaving.com.au

