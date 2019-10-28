Simple rule catching out drivers - do you know what to do?

Who has right of way in this situation? Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads (Queensland)/Facebook

One simple question about the correct way to proceed through an intersection has left some drivers seriously confused.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) Queensland posted a photo to Facebook of an intersection with a motorcyclist and a truck and asked who has right of way.

The photo showed the motorbike rider stopped at a give way sign, while the truck driver to their right is stopped at a stop sign.

"The truck is facing a 'Stop' sign and the motorcycle is facing a 'Give Way' sign at the intersection. Who must give way?" DTMR asked.

For some motorists it may seem like the fairly simple question but more than a few drivers were left stumped by the road rule.

The majority of people believed that the motorcycle would have to give way as the truck was entering the intersection from their right side.

"Motorcycle. Give way to your right. Give way and stop signs are the same priority," one person said.

"Motorcycle still has to give way. The truck stops at stop sign then proceeds as normal. The bike yields," another wrote.

However there were multiple people who disagreed, claiming the stop sign held more authority than the give way sign.

"I would have thought the truck should give way as he has to come to a complete stop," one person said.

"The truck must give way! Because the compulsory Stop sign is also a give way sign too, except that "Stop" has more traffic force than the give way sign on its own," another added.

One person claimed the motorcycle is able to continue through the intersection first as they "don't need to stop" unlike the truck.

ANSWER:

The transport organisation eventually cleared up the confusion, revealing that those who said the motorcycle had to give way were correct.

"A stop sign is not more powerful than a give way sign. When two motorists arrive at stop or give way signs, the signs cancel each other out and the normal give way rules apply," DTMR said.

Multiple people thought a stop sign was more powerful than a give way sign. Picture: Danny Aarons/AAP

"Under these rules, if a motorist is travelling straight ahead, they must give way to any vehicle approaching from the right.

"The motorcycle must give way to the truck because the truck is on their right."

Most people got the question right but there were still some Facebook users who were disturbed that not everyone knew the answer.

"These questions are an perfect opportunity to take down names - revoke licenses and force refresher courses on drivers. Scary to think they drive among us," one person said.

"I am scared with some of the answers on here. I cannot believe that some people have a licence and are on the road," another wrote.

One commenter claimed that while they know now that the bike has to give way, they were originally taught by a driving instructor that vehicles at a stop sign go last.

And they weren't the only user to admit they thought anyone on a stop sign had to give way.

"Wow I never knew this. In New Zealand, a stop sign means you are the very last to go, and therefore the truck would be giving way," one person wrote.

"I thought our road rules were the same but obviously not haha. Thanks for the lesson!"