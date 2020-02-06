Simple pimple turns out to be a sinister health warning

Chris Kenna exercises a lot so he thought the bump on his chest was from perspiration. Then he got diagnosed with breast cancer.

It started with what looked like a simple pimple.

Chris Kenna put it down to perspiration from exercise but his doctor thought it was suspicious.

After sending him biopsies and a mammogram, the 68-year-old discovered the little bump was something he didn't know was possible.

He had male breast cancer.

"Initially I thought it was a perspiration pimple because I exercise a lot," he told news.com.au.

"I left it for a few weeks but it was still there. I thought it was going to go away but it didn't."

Mr Kenna had the lump and some lymph nodes removed in July last year. Thankfully the cancer hadn't spread.

The Sydney man then had to undergo chemotherapy every three weeks and is now having radiotherapy every day for five weeks.

"You have some good days and you have some particularly bad days but you sort of work your way through that," he said.

Chris Kenna was diagnosed with male breast cancer. Picture: Supplied

Mr Kenna said he turned to places like the Cancer Council and the McGrath Foundation to find out more about his diagnosis and they were a "tremendous" help.

"Like all people when you get diagnosed with a particular illness your knowledge base is pretty much nil," he said.

"Most people are scratching around for information.

"If you're a bit isolated there's an enormous support network out there. I'd like to acknowledge my support network of family and friends but if that type of network isn't available then there are many professional services available to assist you."

Mr Kenna said his message would be to tell other men not to be complacent.

"Women for obvious reasons tend to check their breasts," he said.

"There's more education about that. There is always some exposure to female breast cancer but you don't see anything on male breast cancer.

"It's not something I thought would happen to me.

"The message I would say is for men to be a bit more suspicious of these things because we tend not to do that."

He said despite everything he had managed to stay positive.

"I sort of challenged myself to get through this," he said.

"Everybody heals through this process differently. I've tried to be positive throughout the experience."

People who have concerns or questions about cancer can call Cancer Council's Information and Support Line on 13 11 20 to speak with a specialist medical professional.