Simon Milenko scores first Sheffield Shield century

TAS batsman Simon Milenko century on day 1 of the Sheffield Shield match between Tasmania and South Australia at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Saturday, December 7, 2019. LEIGH WINBURN

TAS batsman Simon Milenko century on day 1 of the Sheffield Shield match between Tasmania and South Australia at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Saturday, December 7, 2019. LEIGH WINBURN

LISMORE product Simon Milenko scored his first Sheffield Shield century for Tasmania with a gritty effort in the middle order against South Australia on Saturday.

Milenko, 31, reached the milestone in an innings which included nine four and four sixes which pushed the Tigers to a first innings total of 254 at Hobart.

He was on 95 when Tasmania were nine down with Riley Meredith surviving long enough for Milenko to reach triple figures before he was bowled on 100.

Milenko has scored 10 fifties across 26 first-class matches since making his debut with the Queensland Bulls in 2015.

“It was mostly relief, to be perfectly honest,” Milenko said.

“It’s good to be able to go all the way and get us up to a total that’s a little more competitive on a reasonably good wicket.

“It all happened fairly quickly. “When you’re picking up those boundaries, the scoreboard ticks over.”

Milenko has come a long way from his junior days at Eureka where he represented Lismore and Far Noth Coast.

He spent time at the Gold Coast and Brisbane where he went on to dominate the Queensland premier division in his final season in 2013-2014.

Milenko won the Peter Burge Medal that year, which is awarded to the best and fairest player in the Premier Grade competition.

He is now in his fourth season at Tasmania and is contracted for another Big Bash competition with the Hobart Hurricanes this month.

Milenko was one of two changes on the weekend for the fourth-placed Tigers after last week’s thrashing inside two days by Queensland.

While he was able to free the arms, veteran and soon-to-be national selector George Bailey managed just seven in his final first-class match before retirement in February.

Opener Alex Doolan was the second-highest scorer with 37.

The Tigers blunted the new ball to reach 1-60 at lunch but lost four wickets in the middle session.

South Australia, who handed a first-class debut to offspinning all-rounder Daniel Drew, are winless after five matches and ahead of only Victoria on the ladder.