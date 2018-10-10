Simon key to Tigers' success

Simon Milenko plays a shot during the JLT One-Day Cup 2018 match between Queensland and Tasmania at Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

Simon Milenko plays a shot during the JLT One-Day Cup 2018 match between Queensland and Tasmania at Riverway Stadium in Townsville. DAVE ACREE

LISMORE cricket product Simon Milenko is hoping for a case of third time lucky when he plays for Tasmania in the JLT One-Day Cup 50-over final against Victoria today.

He scored a half century in a losing effort in the Sheffield Shield final against Queensland in March and was part of the Hobart Hurricanes team that lost its Big Bash final against Adelaide.

Milenko could be the one to lead the Tigers to victory at Melbourne today after his unbeaten half century in the semi-final win over Queensland on Sunday.

The all-rounder finished 57 not out with an unbeaten 128-run partnership in the middle order with former Australian captain George Bailey.

Milenko has done it twice now after guiding his side home with 50 not out in a four-wicket win over Queensland earlier in the competition,

"It's nice to be in a final and this would mean a lot coming after the Big Bash and Sheffield Shield losses,” Milenko said.

"Western Australia dominated the whole thing and we had some mixed (one-day) results.

"The Victorian team changed throughout the tournament and it should be make for a good final with the quality of players it has.”

Milenko has bowled less overs this season and has become a key batsman in the middle order.

His first half century against Queensland came off just 29 balls and included five fours and one six.

"I'm really happy with how I've started, especially with the bat,” Milenko said.

"I have a couple of different roles and it all depends on what is happening around me.

"I'm comfortable coming in at six but I'd love to go higher up the order, too.”

Milenko has come a long way from his junior days at Eureka where he represented Lismore and Far Noth Coast.

He spent time at the Gold Coast and Brisbane and eventually made his first-class debut with Queensland in 2015.

He is now in his third season at Tasmania and is contracted for another Big Bash competition with the Hurricanes in December.

It breaks up the longer version of the game with the Tigers first Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland starting Tuesday.

"We've had some long blocks of training and some really good turf facilities over winter at Bludstone Arena,” Milenko said.

"We haven't always had that in the past and I'm loving my time living over here.

"The Big Bash is an exciting time of year and a good chance to play in front of some big crowds and travel around for a few weeks.”