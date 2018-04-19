Silver lining for enthusiastic baseballers

FAR North Coast claimed the silver medal in the Queensland Junior League baseball state championship at Redcliffe in Brisbane, playing eight games over four days.

The powerful Brisbane Metro narrowly took the gold medal after FNC had advanced to the final with a solid 18-1 win over Gold Coast.

FNC competed against Brisbane regions with 20 times the playing numbers and that had just come off a season, while FNC was in its off-season.

They fought out every innings and in one game against Brisbane North came back to win 18-17 after trailing 14-2.

The pitching of Reece Gallagher, Cooper Olive and Nathaniel Skimmings was top class while catchers Cain McClelland and Liam Weeks were solid behind the plate.

The fielding of Jayden Battese at first base, Luke Healy at second and George Cooper at shortstop was top standard.

Outfielders Caleb Swan and Riley Beckham took fine catches with Riley taking the catch of the tournament, running back to a ball hit to centrefield.

Curtis Cause and Harry Moore improved every game.

Cain McClelland, Reece Gallagher, George Cooper and Cooper Olive led the way with the bat. Jayden Battese showed commitment, being hit eight times to help get runners on.

Younger coaching staff in Jason Bromoll and James Baxter inspired the team.

The team is now eligible to play in the Australian Junior League Championship in Adelaide next month.