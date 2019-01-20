Menu
UNIVERSITY OF THE THIRD AGE: In 2014 Marcia Skaines joined the U3A at the open day at the Lismore Workers Club. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Silver hair no indicator the grey cells are not working

by Jeff Clark
19th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
SILVER hair is no indicator of grey cells not working.

That's the message from the University for the Third Age Northern Rivers, which has as lively a student body as any contemporary further education college.

And while the U3ANR, as it's known to insiders, runs dozens of courses, members don't need to have any academic qualifications and are not expected to sit for exams.

Now the USANR is preparing to celebrate a quarter of a century this year starting with their open day on January 23 at the Lismore Worker's Club.

Founding and life member Patrica MacLaren-Smith said they party's just getting started.

Ms MacLaren-Smith said U3ANR offers a diverse range of topics as well as making social connections throughout the Northern Rivers community.

She said there is a choice of 35 daytime classes and many different social activities.

"We've been around for 25 years and our classes and activities for the over 55 are run by volunteers,” she said.

Subjects cover languages, embroidery, Shakespeare, music appreciation, travel tales, investment strategies for seniors, book discussions, wine appreciation, as well as pro and con discussions.

Life member Graeme Eggins said the U3A is a fantastic organisation for those 55 young and above.

"The U3A offers seniors the joy of learning with people their own age” he said.

"It's unrestricted by the need to earn a living or gain a qualification.”

A not-for-profit organisation, U3A has no fees after the enrolment fee of $50 which covers the member to attend as many or as few courses as they like in 2019, except for field trips and outings.

U3A offers the joy of learning for learning's sake with people of their own age, unrestricted by the need to earn a living, or the desire for qualifications.

It does so principally by drawing upon the extensive experience, skills and energies of its own members. It is run entirely by volunteer tutors and a management committee.

U3ANR's Open Day is being held at the Lismore Workers Club on Wednesday January 23 from 9am till noon.

More information http://www.u3anriv.org.au

community lismore northern rivers seniors over 55 u3a university of the third age
