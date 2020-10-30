Silly Solly’s first NSW store to open on Northern Rivers

Site of the first NSW Silly Solly's store in Keen St, Lismore

Site of the first NSW Silly Solly's store in Keen St, Lismore

QUEENSLAND'S number one discount retail giant Silly Solly's is set to open its first NSW store in Lismore in the New Year.

The retailer, which prides itself on having 10,000 items and nothing over $5, will open up in Keen Street in the former Blockbuster Video store.

It's Silly Solly's first foray into the NSW market, but there are already high hopes they will move into Ballina and Grafton next.

The chain store was founded 30 odd years ago by Rockhampton man Solly Stanton, who is still a key figurehead and spokesman for the group.

Mr Stanton first contacted The Northern Star two years ago, to tell us he was coming then, but now he is pushing ahead with plans.

"Two years has been a long time coming, COVID slowed us down," Mr Stanton said.

"This is the first of our stores heading into NSW and it is a big thing because we are Queensland's number one discounter and soon we want to be Australia's number one discounter."

Silly Solly's with its very recognisable logos and colours.



Unlike many other retailers who have been impacted by the pandemic, Silly Solly's has been trading well, especially in basic household products.

"We have been going gangbusters, we have been going very good," Mr Stanton said.

"We are a shopping destination and people know when they come to our stores they will be making big savings.

"We are providing a retail revolution during a recession and pandemic which has never really happened before."

Site of the first NSW Silly Solly's store in Keen St, Lismore

He said opening a store in Lismore would be perfect for customers who were "sick of the doom and gloom" and just wanted to save money and "live better".

"Lismore people are just salt of the earth and we have been battling there for two years to find the right location," Mr Stanton said.

And Mr Stanton borrowed a phrase from US president Donald Trump by claiming he wants to "make shopping great again".

Plans are for the store to open in February.