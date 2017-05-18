Silent and efficient worker to be replaced

Lennox Head is about to get an upgraded waste water system.

AFTER 20 years of "silently and efficiently" disposing of Lennox Head's wastewater, the pump station on the corner of Byron Street and Daintree Drive is to be replaced.

Manager Water and Wastewater, Bridget Walker said after two decades, it was time to upgrade: "Now after many years of service, we've identified a need for it to be decommissioned and replaced with a completely new pump station."

The works are likely to cause minor traffic disruptions along Byron Street and the speed limit will be reduced during this time. The maintenance works are expected to finish by November 2017 (weather permitting).

The council proactively undertakes a program of capital works to upgrade civil infrastructure, such as pump stations, to ensure continuous operation and peace of mind for residents.

Equipment age and population growth within the shire are key drivers for the upgrade of the Byron Street pump station.

Work will begin at the site on Monday May 22.

Diona Civil Engineering Contractors have been engaged through public tender to undertake the construction work and Plan-It Engineering (Lennox Head locals) will be managing the project on behalf of the council.

The council has asked once works are underway, motorists and pedestrians obey all changes in traffic conditions and comply with all safety signs.

There will be no interruptions at any time to residents' wastewater services during the construction of this pump station.

For further information call Ballina Shire Council on 02 6686 4444 or visit ballinawater.com.au.