22°
News

Silent and efficient worker to be replaced

18th May 2017 5:30 AM
Lennox Head is about to get an upgraded waste water system.
Lennox Head is about to get an upgraded waste water system. Jay Cronan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER 20 years of "silently and efficiently" disposing of Lennox Head's wastewater, the pump station on the corner of Byron Street and Daintree Drive is to be replaced.

Manager Water and Wastewater, Bridget Walker said after two decades, it was time to upgrade: "Now after many years of service, we've identified a need for it to be decommissioned and replaced with a completely new pump station."

The works are likely to cause minor traffic disruptions along Byron Street and the speed limit will be reduced during this time. The maintenance works are expected to finish by November 2017 (weather permitting).

The council proactively undertakes a program of capital works to upgrade civil infrastructure, such as pump stations, to ensure continuous operation and peace of mind for residents.

Equipment age and population growth within the shire are key drivers for the upgrade of the Byron Street pump station.

Work will begin at the site on Monday May 22.

Diona Civil Engineering Contractors have been engaged through public tender to undertake the construction work and Plan-It Engineering (Lennox Head locals) will be managing the project on behalf of the council.

The council has asked once works are underway, motorists and pedestrians obey all changes in traffic conditions and comply with all safety signs.

There will be no interruptions at any time to residents' wastewater services during the construction of this pump station.

For further information call Ballina Shire Council on 02 6686 4444 or visit ballinawater.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lennox head northern rivers community northern rivers council wastewater pump

Minister backs action in response to Miriam Merten death

Minister backs action in response to Miriam Merten death

THE Minister for Mental Health backs the State Government's decision to expand an existing parliamentary inquiry to examine mental health despite opposition.

'If you get trapped in there you're dead'

Senior Constable Peter 'Nudge' Ellis rushes to the aid of Deon Ord who was trapped by rising flood waters on Keen Street.

First hand account of Lismore's CBD flood rescue from the rescuers

Will penalty rate cuts hurt or harm the Northern Rivers?

On February 23 the Fair Work Commission announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rates in the retail and hospitality industries. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Workers face $2400 loss a year, according to some predictions

Lovemore takes action on marriage equality

VOTING FOR CHANGE: Maude Boate will be at the the marriage equality action at Lismore City Hall.

Couple told their love can't be classified as 'marriage'

Local Partners

Silent and efficient worker to be replaced

AFTER 20 years of hard work, Lennox Head's waste water pump to be replaced.

New fire truck: faster, safer and much more capable

RFS Superintendent Michael Brett, right, hands over the keys to a new fire truck to captain of The Channon Rural Fire Brigade, John Hutchinson.

Latest addition to help fight fires arrives at The Channon

Space Cowboy: Byron's record-breaking showman

MESMERIZING PERFORMER: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, goes on stage this weekend.

See his mind-bending live show this weekend

Enjoy a true Latin chill in Bangalow

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

With Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp

French film gems coming to festival

FRENCH FEAST: Mister Chocolat, a French drama starring Omar Sy, James Thierrée.

Five hit flicks from France are coming to the Northern Rivers

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Queensland-born Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

Ed Sheeran will play two shows at Suncorp Stadium in March.

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

Mark’s face reaches a shade of red never seen before on Seven Year Switch.

James Weir recaps Seven Year Switch series 2 episode 9.

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $830,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Home Metres from Wategos Beach

9 Brownell Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Grand in design and proportion, this prestigious home is located just a few steps away from the breathtaking beauty of Wategos Beach and Cape Byron...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!