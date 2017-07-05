Silence will not stop the violence

LOUD AND PROUD: Public rally to condemn violence towards women on public streets in Kyogle.

ABOUT 40 people attended a public rally in Kyogle to support safe streets and communities and reject violence against all, especially women.

It was amazing to see the overwhelming community support mustered by the rally last week in Kyogle.

The march on Tuesday afternoon was organised by a number of community members to facilitate action against violence on our streets. It was in response to an attack within two minutes walk of the school.

At about 1.45pm on June 13, a 16-year-old girl was approached by a man on Forde Lane, Kyogle.

The man grabbed the girl, pushed her into a fence and indecently assaulted her, before she was able to run away.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command were contacted and commenced an investigation.

The man is described as being aged in his 50s, about 183cm tall, of solid build, tanned skin, with grey hair that is balding on top.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve navy button up shirt, grey knee-length shorts and brown work boots with boot covers.

People young and old, families and students gathered with signs, drums, whistles and loud voices "acknowledging that silence won't stop the violence".