Silence on flood levee is deafening: OPINION

THERE'S an elephant in the room when it comes to flood protection for Lismore - raising the levee.

Why are we not talking about it?

Lismore Council has put it off for discussion until next year despite having a two-day flood workshop this week.

To be sure, some fantastic things have come out of this workshop, such as a recommendation for a flood recovery app and a 3D flood modelling.

There's also likely to be more sharing of knowledge between businesses about how to raise stock in a hurry during a flood event.

But why the silence on raising the levee when Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said in April we "need to look at every avenue for flood-proofing Lismore”.