Sikh and you shall find a new church in South Lismore

SOUTH LISMORE will be the home of a new Sikh temple after plans were granted consent by Lismore City Council.

Consent was determined on October 22 and the consent will lapse on October 22, 2025.

The council consent enables the applicants "to undertake the erection of a Place of Public Worship (Sikh Temple) and associated civil works, fencing, carparking and landscaping".

Previously, the church had been on public exhibition and was originally submitted in June earlier this year.

Plans for a Sikh temple in South Lismore.

The $900,000 dollar facility will be able to hold weddings, regular services and social events when it opened.

The temple will be two-storey and incorporate a kitchen and dining area on the ground floor and a worship area on the first floor.

The temple was expected to be able to house 200-250 people with the carpark able to fit 57 vehicles in according to a report filed with the DA.

The South Lismore site where it is proposed to build a Sikh temple.

Further details on the temple indicate that the temple will operate outside of industrial hours and cause minimal disruption to work in the industrial precinct.

