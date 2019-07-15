Signs tell story of past times through historic buildings

READ ME AND LEARN: Casino & District Historical Society members Barry Dennis, Annette Weertman, Tobyn Nesbitt, Dorothy Sullivan, Wayne Hollis, Barb and Geoff Austinstand in front of one of the new signs with historical information about Casino's iconic buildings in Casino's CBD.

READ ME AND LEARN: Casino & District Historical Society members Barry Dennis, Annette Weertman, Tobyn Nesbitt, Dorothy Sullivan, Wayne Hollis, Barb and Geoff Austinstand in front of one of the new signs with historical information about Casino's iconic buildings in Casino's CBD. Susanna Freymark

THE first two historical signs have been erected as part of an 18-sign guided walk to explore Casino's past.

Members of the Casino & District Historical Society gathered at the sign opposite the Commercial Hotel in the CBD to celebrate the beginning of the ambitious project.

Treasurer Geoff Austin said there was not enough recognition to Casino's historical past.

"Our schools do not teach students the history of our district,” Mr Austin said.

Buildings like the Commercial tell the story of Casino's past and once all the signs are erected, students and visitors will be able to walk through that history with a number on each sign to guide them.

Historian Robyn Nesbitt has been instrumental in making sure the information on the signs is accurate.

The signs cost about $1000 to make and erect. Richmond Valley Council will pay for two signs in South Casino and donations are sought for the rest of the sign-age walk. The 18 signs are expected to be finished within 12 months.

Go to the Casino Historical Museum in Walker St or to the Casino Historical Society Facebook Page.