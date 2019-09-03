Signs marking historical buildings part of town's future

Casino & District Historical Society members officially launched one of their historical street signs with RVC general manager Vaughan Macdonald, Wayne Hollis, Barry Dennis, Barbara Austin, RVC mayor Robert Mustow, Chris Gulpatis MP, Warren Armfield, Geoff Austin, Robyn Nesbitt, Jim Hanley and in front from left: Brenda Armfield, Dorothy Sullivan, Annette Weertman, Colleen Barrett and Rita Philpot on Barker St in Casino.

Casino & District Historical Society members officially launched one of their historical street signs with RVC general manager Vaughan Macdonald, Wayne Hollis, Barry Dennis, Barbara Austin, RVC mayor Robert Mustow, Chris Gulpatis MP, Warren Armfield, Geoff Austin, Robyn Nesbitt, Jim Hanley and in front from left: Brenda Armfield, Dorothy Sullivan, Annette Weertman, Colleen Barrett and Rita Philpot on Barker St in Casino. Susanna Freymark

IT WAS history in the making for Casino when the official historical sign trail was launched on Tuesday, September 3.

The first sign is opposite the art deco post office in Barker St, another at the roundabout tells the history of the Commercial Hotel.

Casino & District Historical Society secretary Geoff Austin said four more signs were under way with the trail eventually having 18 signs.

"There will be four signs over South Casino," Mr Austin said.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis was clear about the purpose of the historical trail.

"If you don't know your past, you're never going to know where you're going to go in the future," he said.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said history was a great part of our society.

"When you lose your history, you lose a lot of life and vigour from your community."

Cr Mustow's grandchildren are the sixth generation in his family born in Casino.

Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said he'd only lived in Casino for four and half years but he knew it was a great place to live.

The signs would be a draw card for tourists, he said.

Historian Robyn Nesbitt has been instrumental in making sure the information on the signs is accurate.

The signs cost about $1000 to make and erect. Richmond Valley Council will pay for two of the signs in South Casino and donations are sought for the rest of the sign-age walk.

The 18 signs are expected to be finished within 12 months.

Go to the Casino Historical Museum in Walker St or to the Casino Historical Society Facebook Page to find out how to donate.