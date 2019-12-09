Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMBARGOED until 09/09/17New AW139 helicopter owned by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service.
EMBARGOED until 09/09/17New AW139 helicopter owned by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service. Contributed
News

'Significant' search for missing man in remote burnt out area

JASMINE BURKE
by
9th Dec 2019 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH for a man missing in the remote area of Bulldog, south west of Casino was undertaken yesterday after the male had phoned emergency services stating he was lost in the recently burnt out area and was becoming unwell.

Just before 12:30pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales upon a request from New South Wales Police to assist in a search.

The helicopter joined emergency services in search efforts and after a significant search of the area the male was located by police.

He was assessed by local ambulance paramedics and transported to Casino Hospital for observation.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Super mums’ on a mission to save sports club

        premium_icon ‘Super mums’ on a mission to save sports club

        News Three local mums and friends have banded together to open a new bistro at their local club.

        How council's sale of lighthouse sculpture birds is faring

        premium_icon How council's sale of lighthouse sculpture birds is faring

        News The first phase of the bird sale is well under way and the council has begun to...

        Huge, rare butterflies spotted around Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Huge, rare butterflies spotted around Northern Rivers

        News The Richmond birdwing is one of Australia’s largest butterflies with a wingspan of...

        Bless the RFS T-shirt on sale online

        Bless the RFS T-shirt on sale online

        News Graphic artist designs a thank you shirt with all profits going to the RFS