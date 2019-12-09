'Significant' search for missing man in remote burnt out area

A SEARCH for a man missing in the remote area of Bulldog, south west of Casino was undertaken yesterday after the male had phoned emergency services stating he was lost in the recently burnt out area and was becoming unwell.

Just before 12:30pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales upon a request from New South Wales Police to assist in a search.

The helicopter joined emergency services in search efforts and after a significant search of the area the male was located by police.

He was assessed by local ambulance paramedics and transported to Casino Hospital for observation.