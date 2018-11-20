'Significant risk' man remanded over attack on ex-girlfriend

A man charged with punching his ex-girlfriend in the face has faced court.

A man charged with punching his ex-girlfriend in the face has faced court. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN charged with punching his ex-girlfriend in the face has faced court.

The 19-year-old Lismore man appeared in prison greens in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Defence lawyer Zoe Hunter said her client had spent the previous night in custody after the incident, for which he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard the man went to his former girlfriend's house the day after she ended their relationship.

When he arrived, he allegedly punched her in the face immediately.

In making an application for bail Ms Hunter acknowledged the alleged offence was "very serious”.

Ms Hunter said while the prosecution case was "very strong”, there was no Domestic Violence Evidence in Chief (DVEC), a video interview police often conduct with domestic violence victims immediately after an incident.

She said the man would live with his mother if he was released from custody.

Prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke tendered photos of the alleged victim's injuries to the court and said she was too terrified to take part in the interview.

"The victim of this matter is terrified of this defendant,” she said.

She said he had threatened her not to talk to police.

"He showed no remorse,” she said.

Magistrate David Heilpern refused bail, saying the case against the man was "overwhelmingly strong”.

"Although there is no DVEC there's the obvious injury,” he said.

"The level of violence, as indicated by the injuries, is at a very high level.

"She opens the door and is immediately punched in the face.

"In this circumstance, there is a significant risk of him re-offending.

"There's a significant risk to her safety.”

The man was remanded in custody and he's expected to lodge a plea when the matter returns to court on December 5.

He will appear via video link on that day.