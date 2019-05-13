'Significant' rate hike for Richmond Valley residents

Richmond Valley Council has had its application to increase rates approved by IPART.

RICHMOND Valley residents will be facing rate increases of 23.9 per cent over the next four years.

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has approved Richmond Valley Council's application for a rate increase.

This includes a 5.5 per cent rise from July 1, followed by further 5.5 per cent per year increases in each of the next three years.

The additional revenue of $3.9 million over the next four years will fund the maintenance of existing services, infrastructure and community facilities, allow for the renewal of infrastructure, and enhance the council's financial sustainability.

IPART chairman Dr Paul Paterson acknowledged the percentage increase was significant, but said the council was able to clearly demonstrate its financial need.

"Richmond Valley Council currently has average residential rates at $960, which is lower than the average rates charged by similar councils," Dr Paterson said.

Twelve submissions, including two petitions with 360 and 289 signatures each, were received opposing the increase based on concerns about the council's financial management and affordability for ratepayers.

"Despite this, Richmond Valley was able to meet the criteria for approval of the special variation by demonstrating a clear need for the additional revenue," Dr Paterson said.

"Although we noted some shortcomings in the council's consultation with its community and Integrated Planning and Reporting documents, we assessed these overall to be sufficient.

"We also found that the impact on ratepayers would be reasonable, and the council is taking steps to improve productivity and contain costs.

"If adopted by the council, the variation would result in average residential rates increasing by $54 in 2019-20 and by $238 over four years.

"Average business rates would rise by $170 in the first year, while farmland rates will go up by an average of $94."