'Significant inroads' as West Byron development rolls on

"HARVEST ESTATE": Queensland residential developer Villa World previously had an interest in the development proposal on Ewingdale Rd, west of Byron Bay. NSPT Pty Ltd has taken over all rights in the proposal.

AMENDED plans for a major West Byron development proposal are due to be filed by today.

Byron Shire Council's legal services counsel Ralph James said he could not reveal the full details discussed during the conciliation conference which was held with the applicants of the $25 million proposal in the Land and Environment Court on August 20 and 21.

That proposal was originally brought by developers Villa World and while that company says it has sold its interests in the plans, it remains listed on the court proceedings.

NSPT Pty Ltd, the company of property tycoon Terry Agnew, now has a major interest in the proposal, which has sought to create 282 residential lots in the proposed Harvest Estate on Ewingsdale Rd and Melaleuca Drive.

Mr James said the conciliation resulted in "significant inroads" into issues which were in dispute.

"The applicant has agreed to amend its plans and is going to provide council with all the necessary documents by the end of today," Mr James said.

"From September 7 we are going to readvertise the amended plans and renotify all of the neighbours to the development."

This will involve a three-week period of public exhibition when the community can provide input before the matter returned to court on September 10.

"The amended plans do satisfy or partly satisfy a lot of the issues that were in contention," Mr James said.

The ultimate decision will be a matter for Northern Regional Planning Panel chairman Paul Mitchell, who has received delegated authority to decide on the proposal.

The plans won't need to go before another public hearing of the panel.

The areas south of Ewingsdale Rd which an amended West Byron subdivision DA from Site R&D relates to.

A separate West Byron proposal, brought by Site R & D and seeking the creation of 127 residential lots, 25 super lots, two business lots and two industrial lots, was not resolved in a conciliation conference last year and will go to a Land and Environment Court hearing in November.

Mr James said the council this week wrote to people who'd previously objected to this proposal to inform them of the court dates.

Up to six objectors will be allowed to address the commissioner at the start of the hearing.