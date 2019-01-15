'Significant' damage caused to Telstra cables in Lismore

The first step in Telstra's strategy begins next month with new data plans.

SIGNIFICANT damage has been caused to telecommunications cables in Lismore.

A Telstra spokesperson said: "We are working to restore some services in Lismore that have been disrupted due to malicious damage to Telstra cabling under a bridge on the Bruxner Highway”.

"The damage is significant and we have notified local police.

"We understand the frustration this can cause and we are doing everything we can to restore impacted services as quickly as possible.”