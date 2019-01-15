Menu
Crime

'Significant' damage caused to Telstra cables in Lismore

15th Jan 2019 2:42 PM
SIGNIFICANT damage has been caused to telecommunications cables in Lismore.

A Telstra spokesperson said: "We are working to restore some services in Lismore that have been disrupted due to malicious damage to Telstra cabling under a bridge on the Bruxner Highway”.

"The damage is significant and we have notified local police.

"We understand the frustration this can cause and we are doing everything we can to restore impacted services as quickly as possible.”

damaged cables northern rivers crime telecommunications telstra
Lismore Northern Star

