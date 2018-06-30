Opposition calls for parole system overhaul

A TENSE siege was underway in an attempt to arrest Zlatko Sikorsky late last night, as the Opposition called for an overhaul of the parole system following the revelation he was wanted on a return to prison warrant.

The murder suspect was holed up in a unit at Alexandra Headlands, with negotiators and heavily armed police officers on scene.

Police believe a network of criminal associates may have helped hide the 34-year-old, who was on the run for two days, wanted over the murder of teenager Larissa Beilby, 16.

Queensland Police believe Sikorsky may able to assist with their active inquiries into the homicide of a person in Logan. (AAP Image/Queensland Police)

Sikorsky yelled demands to negotiators from the Alexandra Headland unit, asking to speak to a woman and to his father as heavily armed Special Emergency Response Team officers cornered him.

A warrant was issued for Sikorsky's arrest by the Queensland Corrective Services in March this year for breaching his parole conditions.

STREETS IN LOCKDOWN AS STAND OFF COULD LAST ALL NIGHT

When police knocked on his door on Wednesday as part of their inquiries into missing teenager Larissa Beilby, they had no idea Sikorsky had the remains of a teenage girl stuffed into a barrel in the back of his black ute.

Larissa Beilby The 16-year-old was reported as being missing from Sandgate since June 15 and had not contacted family or friends since June 18.

The Sandgate teenager had been missing since June 15. It's understood she had been living at a halfway house in the northern Brisbane suburb at the time of her disappearance.

The Bulletin has learnt a school counsellor may have assisted in getting Ms Beilby into the halfway house in the days leading up to her disappearance. It's unknown why she left the halfway house.

TEEN'S LIFE BEFORE BARREL MURDER

The body of the teenage girl has not been formally identified by police at the time of print.

The arrest warrant issued for Sikorsky relates to a September 2016 prison sentence for offences including armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and extortion.

He had already served 594 days in custody, which was declared as time served, with his parole eligibility date set for October 2016.

The black ute where a young woman's body was found in a barrel in the tray of car Silky Oak Cres Stapylton.

It's understood that a return to prison warrant had been in place for more than three months before police knocked on his door on Wednesday as part of their inquiries into Larissa Beilby's disappearance.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said they were responsible for the supervision of offenders on community based parole.

"We are responsible for supervising offenders on community based orders such as parole," the spokesman said.

"When offenders breach the conditions of their parole, if we have a concern for public safety, we recommend to the board that parole be suspended. If the board accepts this recommendation, a return to custody warrant is issued.

"In this instance the offender was released on parole on 6 January 2017 and a return to custody warrant was issued by the Parole Board Queensland on 15 March 2018."

Crime scene officers and detectives at the property where a man left with a body in a barrel, Grassdale street Buccan Thursday 27th June, 2018 Picture AAP/David Clark

Deputy LNP Leader Tim Mander questioned why Sikorsky was even on the streets with his violent history.

"The information that has come to light regarding this man's violent criminal history is extremely concerning," Mr Mander said.

"This man has a long, violent criminal record and is currently out on parole.

"I think the community has a right to ask why this man is even out on the streets?"

Larissa Beilby.

Mr Mander said the case showed the system needed an overhaul.

"This case appears to highlight a broken parole system under Annastacia Palaszczuk that is regularly putting community safety at risk," he said.

"Everyone remembers the tragic murder of Elizabeth Kippin in Townsville in 2016, which led to the Sofronoff parole review.

"While more evidence needs to be gathered in this case, it seems that our parole system needs an urgent overhaul and the 91 recommendations from that review should be fast-tracked.

"Queenslanders deserve a parole system that puts the protection of the community ahead of the rights of violent criminals."

Mr Mander said his thoughts go out to the family of the deceased and support for the officers hunting for Sikorsky.

"Our thoughts go out to the family of the victim in this terrible tragedy," he said.

The government declined to comment.