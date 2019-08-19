Menu
Crime

Siege manhunt over: Police find woman

by Emily Halloran
19th Aug 2019 9:53 AM
POLICE have found the woman who was allegedly linked to the tense four hour Southport siege on Friday night.

Police have confirmed the 29-year-old woman was located this morning.

More information is expected to be revealed later today.

 

Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
Jaimie Madden, 29, is set to face court today over 15 charges relating to the four-hour ordeal, which allegedly started with him threatening a taxi driver with a gun at 7.45pm on Friday and ending in a tense standoff with police at Freedom Fuel St Clair in Nerang St, Southport, just before midnight.

Police urged anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

