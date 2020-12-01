Menu
WARNING: DISTURBING. Shocking video of street violence in Alice Springs
‘Sickening’ video: Man kicked in head as people cheer

JASMINE BURKE
1st Dec 2020 1:19 PM
A VIDEO of a man being bashed and kicked in the head on a busy Saturday night in Alice Springs CBD has gone viral on Facebook.

In the video, posted to the Action for Alice 2020 page, a man is punched from behind on the road by another young man and falls to the ground, before the puncher then kicks the other man in the head while he is on the ground.

A still from a shocking video of a young man being punched to the ground and kicked in the head on a busy Alice Springs CBD street while people cheer has been posted on the Action for Alice 2020 Facebook page. Video still: Facebook/Supplied
A still from a shocking video of a young man being punched to the ground and kicked in the head on a busy Alice Springs CBD street while people cheer has been posted on the Action for Alice 2020 Facebook page. Video still: Facebook/Supplied

 

In the video you can hear the "sickening" impact of the kick.

A large gathering of people, of what mostly appears to be youths and teenagers, swarm around, including two security guards on Todd Street.

There is a lot of yelling and cheering, seemingly from many of the young people on the scene.

The young man who kicks the fallen person in the head is seen being pushed away from the scene by people who intervene, before he returns again but is stopped by a security guard who intercedes.

One comment reads: "Was thinking of going for a holiday in 2021 to Alice Springs but having watched some of these and even being told not to walk in certain areas at night has definitely put me off such a shame was really keen".

    


Originally published as 'Sickening' video: Man punched to ground, kicked in head in CBD as people cheer

